Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $74,581.65 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $74,581.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.