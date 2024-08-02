Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1249 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NPFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.