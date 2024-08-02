O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,158. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

