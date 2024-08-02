O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS.
O-I Glass Stock Down 2.1 %
O-I Glass stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 2,210,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
