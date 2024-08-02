O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.1 %

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 2,210,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.22.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

