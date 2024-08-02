Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.15 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $530.60 million and $14.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.58 or 0.04920712 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00039466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07933564 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $13,193,370.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.