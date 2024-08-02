Oasis Network Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $480.23 million and $14.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.23 or 0.04832245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00038231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07550622 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $19,836,716.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

