OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
OceanaGold Stock Up 1.8 %
OGC traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$3.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,529. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
