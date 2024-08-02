OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

OceanaGold Stock Up 1.8 %

OGC traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$3.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,529. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.69.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

