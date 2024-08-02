OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter.
OceanaGold Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.40 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.03.
OceanaGold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
