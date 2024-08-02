OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 160,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,414,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

OGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.03.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

