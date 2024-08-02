Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.77% of Oddity Tech worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 78.2% in the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Oddity Tech Stock Up 2.3 %

ODD opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

