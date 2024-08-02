OLO (NYSE:OLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. OLO’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:OLO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,495. The stock has a market cap of $866.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. OLO has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.84.
In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $45,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798 in the last ninety days. 39.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
