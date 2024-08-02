Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.64

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 96144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 4.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

