Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Omega Therapeutics worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMGA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of OMGA opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

