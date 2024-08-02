Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Price Performance

OMER stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omeros by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

