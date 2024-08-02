ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $83.00 at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

OKE stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

