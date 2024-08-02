OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $15.69. OneSpan shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 17,119 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OSPN. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.89 million, a PE ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.