Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OSFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Onestream Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,906. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last quarter.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.