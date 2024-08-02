Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Onestream Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,906. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last quarter.

About Onestream

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

