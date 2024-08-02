Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.56 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $70.76 million and $4.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,665.12 or 0.99964702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07201492 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $4,164,853.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.