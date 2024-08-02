Orion (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 57621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,694.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,694.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $341,336.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Orion in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

