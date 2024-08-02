Osmosis Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $287.01 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,028,182 coins and its circulating supply is 674,606,656 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
