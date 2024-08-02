Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

