Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 1.8%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.90 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.55). Approximately 1,546,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,239,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.70 ($1.53).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.50) to GBX 282 ($3.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.70) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.34) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.56).

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.30. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.79 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £43,647.36 ($56,145.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 423 shares of company stock worth $44,864. Corporate insiders own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

