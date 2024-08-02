Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Pacific Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
PFLC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
