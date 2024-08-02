Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Pacific Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

PFLC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

