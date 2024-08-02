Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $22.19. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 33,903 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $980.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. abrdn plc boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

