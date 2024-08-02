Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 130,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

