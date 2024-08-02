Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 1,958 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Padraig Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $938,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after purchasing an additional 467,451 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.