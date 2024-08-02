Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Critical Review

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 8.80% 12.79% 7.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions $1.53 billion 3.66 $112.70 million $0.71 45.72

This table compares Palladyne AI and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Palladyne AI and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions beats Palladyne AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

