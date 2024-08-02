Pamela Mccormack Sells 100,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,162.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LADR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 668,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 76.87, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 121.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 123,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

