Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1304 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 9,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,049. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

