Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Trading Down 6%

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.47. Approximately 223,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 522,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.71.

Parex Resources Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.13.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$382.38 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.2746479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.22 per share, with a total value of C$232,200.00. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

