Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,788,217.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford bought 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $123,151.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,042,977.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Crawford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,788,217.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $507,252 over the last ninety days. 33.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

