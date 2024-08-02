Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Cormark

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.46.

PKI stock traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.80. The company had a trading volume of 310,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$35.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. Analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

