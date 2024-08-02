Paycom Software, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.61 Per Share (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.36. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $332.50.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.