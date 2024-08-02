Paycom Software, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $167.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,999. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

