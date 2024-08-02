Paycom Software, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $167.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,999. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

