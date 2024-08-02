PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

