PayPal USD (PYUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $629.88 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $629.88 million and approximately $19.93 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 629,533,204 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 625,414,559.277788. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00074701 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $18,100,363.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

