Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 266.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,627 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,063 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Natixis grew its position in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. 481,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,537. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

