Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.60.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $68.41 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,752 shares of company stock worth $294,838 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

