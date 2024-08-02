Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.15.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$53.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$53.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

