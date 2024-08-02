Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $178.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Penumbra stock opened at $171.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,503,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

