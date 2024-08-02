Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 174,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

