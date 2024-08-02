Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $70.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.43.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
