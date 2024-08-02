Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Announces Earnings Results

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 9.6 %

Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 1,115,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.97. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

