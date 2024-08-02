Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,612.50

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($20.74) and last traded at GBX 1,588.50 ($20.43), with a volume of 768677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,582 ($20.35).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 5th.
In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury purchased 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($63,682.27). 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
