PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 1023117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.25 ($0.53).

PetroTal Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £361.31 million, a PE ratio of 349.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.65.

PetroTal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

