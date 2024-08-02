Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.50) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($5.02) to GBX 330 ($4.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 8,125.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group
In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 56,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.99), for a total value of £174,471.10 ($224,428.99). Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
