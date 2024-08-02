Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 11,878,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 39,901,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

The company has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

