Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $767.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

