PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

