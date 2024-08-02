PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. PHINIA’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. PHINIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE PHIN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 20,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,695. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

PHINIA Company Profile

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.